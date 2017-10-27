Access tracks ‘help Festival of Speed traffic flow’

Goodwood has been given permission to keep access tracks put down after a muddy Festival of Speed last year.

Introducing the application, the estate acknowledged frustration with the local road network and ‘potential adverse harm’ from a large influx of vehicles during events, adding vehicles stuck in mud had a ‘knock-on effect’ in causing delays.

It is hoped a plastic grid over the tracks will allow the track surfaces to grass over.

A spokesman for the Goodwood Estate said: “The new trackways are intended to maintain an efficient rate of traffic flow into the car parks in wet weather, which would otherwise slow down due to muddying and increase tailbacks and congestion on the roads.

“The tracks are a direct response to the difficulties we experienced at the 2016 Festival of Speed, and are part of an ongoing investment to improve traffic flow during Goodwood events for the benefit of both our customers and local residents.”

An additional application is also set to be made to Chichester District Council for similar access arrangments.