Adult instructors urgently needed by army cadet force

Army cadets in the area are in desperate need of new instructors.

The Sussex Army Cadet Force (ACF) fears training activities will have to be restricted if more adult help is not found.

John Harmes teaching mountain biking

Captain Mike Potter points out that volunteers can come from all walks of life – and they can get a lot out of it, too.

“You do not need to have any previous military experience to become an instructor, as we provide full training,” he said.

“In fact, over half our instructors do not come from a military back ground.

“This means that anyone who is over 18 and who would enjoy helping young people to learn new skills can apply, and don’t forget you will also get training in new skills yourself as well as a wealth of new experiences.

Archery is one of the activities on offer

“You can even gain recognised qualifications.”

Sussex ACF is home to almost 1,100 cadets and 200 adult volunteers in 27 detachments, including Bognor, Chichester, Chichester College, Littlehampton, Midhurst, Shoreham, Steyning and Worthing.

As well as the weekly meetings, the cadets can take part in adventurous activities like rock climbing, mountain biking, archery and abseiling as part of the programme, and the instructors can usually have a go as well.

For many adults, volunteering with the ACF can be an excellent way of gaining new skills or developing the talents and knowledge they already have.

Capt Potter pointed out the cadet force was not unusual in its need for more help.

He said: “Like most youth organisations, we are very short on adult volunteers who we need to provide the wonderful opportunities our cadets enjoy.

“In some areas, this is now having a big impact on what we can do and how many cadets can take advantage of activities, and this area is one of them.

“We really do need to recruit new instructors in this area as soon as possible if we are to avoid having to restrict the training we offer cadets.”

To find out more, visit armycadets.com/county/sussex-acf or find the Sussex Army Cadet Force official page on Facebook.