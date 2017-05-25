Air rifle stolen in Chichester burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary which resulted in the theft of a black .22 calibre air rifle.

In a statement police said the incident happened in the Bishop Luffa Close area of Chichester on Monday (May 22) between 8.30am and 9am.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary – a 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Lavant – and released under investigation, police confirmed.

The statement added: “There is a possibility someone may have seen this being carried away in its box. A firearms licence is not required for such a weapon.”

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online here or call 101, quoting serial 270 of 22/05.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 ( www.crimestoppers-uk.org).