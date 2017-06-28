Aldi’s Chichester store to open tomorrow

Aldi will open the doors to its Barnfield Drive shop tomorrow at 8am.

Team GB olympian Chris Langridge is set to cut the ribbon to the 1,254sqm store at the recently constructed retail park.

The supermarket will also mark the occasion with a donation of £500 to the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Aldi is still recruiting for a variety of roles in the area from store apprentices to deputy store managers.

Information and applications on all roles at Aldi can be found via www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.

