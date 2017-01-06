Aldwick venue SeaFish ceases trading

Troubled Aldwick business SeaFish has announced it has ceased trading.

A statement posted on its Facebook page said the venue had been ‘the home of live music and the arts in Bognor Regis through 2016, but is sadly no longer trading’.

It added: “It is hoped however that the vision and ethos of SeaFiSh will emerge elsewhere soon, with many if not all of the brilliant artists we’ve witnessed participating. Thank you for the fantastic culture and wonderful memories - peace out SFB.”

Concerns had been raised about the future of the premises after Arun District Council revoked it’s licence in November following concerns over noise and sale of alcohol.

The council’s licensing committee adjudged the facility was being run as a music-led venue, breaching the terms of its licence which stated the sale of booze was to be alongside serving proper meals.

Rachel Searle and Sean Parker, SeaFish’s directors, stated they would lodge an appeal against the decision at the time.

The Aldwick Road restaurant was also forced to close in the lead up to Christmas with reports surfacing that control of the building had been taken by the premises owner.

A notice, attached to the door, outlined a temporary closure notice issued by magistrates on December 23 after a request from Sussex Police.

It stated Seafish was to remain shut until a hearing on Wednesday at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, this was not held due to possession of the building being back with the building’s owner.

Temporary closure notices are issued ‘if the council or place are satisfied’ the premises ‘has resulted, or is soon likely to result, in nuisance to members of the public’, or ‘disorder near those premises associated with there use of those premises’ and that the notice is ‘necessary to prevent the nuisance or disorder continuing, recurring or occurring’.

Director Sean Parker responded to the Observer’s request for comment.

He said: “The management of SeaFiSh are sorry to see the business close, and will miss their customers and participating artists deeply. Full details of the closure and what our future plans are will follow in the fullness of time.”