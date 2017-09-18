All set for the Big Sleep Out at Chichester Cathedral

The grounds of Chichester Cathedral will again become a sea of cardboard ‘homes’ for a night for Stonepillow’s annual Big Sleep Out.

The homeless charity’s annual fundraising event on Saturday, October 7, will see live music at 2.30pm before people build shelters and put them to the test for the night.

Participants are sponsored to sleep out to raise vital funds for the charity and increase awareness of homelessness in the area.

Geoffrey Willis, Stonepillow chief executive, said: “It is great to see individuals, groups and businesses in the community coming together to help end homelessness.

“We are grateful to everyone that takes part and particularly to Liberty Group for sponsoring this year’s event.”

Stonepillow offers shelter, information and support that people need to make positive changes and find independent accommodation, supporting people in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, and housing 86 clients.

Jason Bartlett, Liberty Group regional director, said: “We are proud to sponsor the Big Sleep Out.

“Liberty Group focuses on keeping people safe and warm in their homes and as we approach winter, it is sad to think that some people do not have a place to call home.

“By sponsoring the event, we can help Stonepillow make a difference to people in need of shelter and support.

“We wish everyone taking part the best of luck and hope the weather is kind!”

Stonepillow would like to thank Rapid Relief Team (RRT), COOK in Chichester and Costa, East Street Chichester, for assisting with food and refreshments for participants.

There is also lots going on during the day for the public.

Stonepillow invites people to the Cathedral from 2pm, where you can find out more about the work they do, speak to staff and volunteers, browse the Stonepillow Restore pop-up shop or buy some raffle tickets for your chance of winning some fantastic prizes.

Stonepillow hope to raise £30,000 this year and every penny will go directly towards providing essential support to local homeless and vulnerable people.

The event does not aim to replicate homelessness but it does give a small insight into the realities of rough sleeping.

It’s not too late to sign up and take part! A small registration fee of £15 per person includes refreshments, an evening barbecue and entertainment.

For further information or to register please visit www.stonepillow.org.uk/the-big-sleepout-2017 or telephone 01243 537934.

