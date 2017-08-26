Amelia-Rose’s sweet challenge for Aldingbourne Trust

A young girl gave up sweets in support of the Aldingbourne Trust.

Amelia-Rose Cox, aged 12, raised £375 for the local charity, whcih she presented to members of the Aldingbourne team. Amelia-Rose said: “I don’t think anyone with a learning disability should lead a different life to me. They want to have a fun life, do what they want to do and just be happy. They are fantastic people and I want to give something back for all the good times I have shared with them. So I decided to give up sweets – and I really love sweets so it was hard - and raise as much money as I could.”

For more information on the Aldingbourne Trust, visit www.aldingbournetrust.co.uk.

