Angling boat towed to safety by Selsey RNLI

Selsey RNLI rescued an angling boat on Sunday after it ran out of fuel.

The volunteer crew was paged by the UK Coastguard at 2.15pm following a call from the boat, stranded seven miles south west of Selsey Bill.

RNLI crew rescue the 'Boogey Too'

By 2.30pm, the all-weather lifeboat was already on the way to help the two-man boat the ‘Boogey Too’.

A faulty fuel gauge had led the two-man crew to believe that they had more fuel than they did, leaving the 7.5 metre craft adrift in flat waters.

The lifeboat crew arrived at 3pm and passed a tow line to the Boogey Too before setting out for Chichester Harbour.

Hayling Island lifeboat rendezvoused with the Selsey rescuers at Chichester bar beacon to pull the boat the short distance into the harbour itself.

RNLI crew rescue the 'Boogey Too'

The Selsey lifeboat returned to the station at 4.55pm and by 5.30pm it had been rehoused washed down and refuelled ready to go out again.

On board the lifeboat were coxswain Willy Pledger, mechanic Phil Pitham, 2nd coxswain Gary Pearce, Will Moir, Andy Lee, Steve Somner and Harry Emmence.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

RNLI crew rescue the 'Boogey Too'

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.