Annual Bulldog Rescue picnic

A Midhurst based dog charity has held its annual fundraiser in Lavant on the village green.

Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming hosted its 19th Bulldog Picnic on Saturday.

Alison Jones, volunteer, with Will

This event raises money to help the voluntary organisation continue to offer a rescue and rehoming service for pure bred bulldogs across the UK, who, for whatever reason, cannot stay where they are.

The picnic also included a fun dog show, which included categories for vintage bulldog (seven years and over), best ‘bully bum wiggle’, quickest sausage catcher, bulldog obedience, paw shaker, fabulous families and the rescue parade finale.

In the bulldog fancy dress competition, the pirate Edward won first prize, and the bull and matador team took home second prize.

Tania Holmes, office manager of Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming, said: “Numbers were slightly down due to the forecast which predicted rain by 3pm.

Georgia Alston with Reggie

“As it turned out the rain stayed off until 5pm and although it meant packing up in a downpour, the event saw perfect weather all day.

“However, even though we didn’t welcome as many visitors the takings on the day still went over £5,000 – a fabulous amount which will go a long way to help all the dogs we have in our care across the UK.”

There has been an official bulldog rescue since October 1978, but references to a rehoming service can be traced much further back to the late 1960s. Bulldog Rescue and Rehomingin its current form has been established since April 2001 and registered as a UK charity since 2006. The charity operates on a small network of staff and volunteers helping approximately 200 bulldogs every year. For more information about Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming, visit the website at www.bulldogrescue.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Roland Hough showing Archie to Vicky Marchant, with Lennon and Flynn

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

ks16000930-2 Lavant Bulldog phot kate Angela Walker with her home made cakes raising money for the charity.ks16000930-2 SUS-160409-092057008

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.