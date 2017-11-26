Anti-Bullying Week at Boxgrove CofE Primary

Boxgrove CofE Primary School have been thinking about differences and equality for this year’s National Anti-Bullying Week.

The children were busy in their PSHCE lessons looking at what is meant by the term bullying, with an emphasis that being a bystander and doing nothing is not right and part of a bullying culture.

They also thought about what to do if they feel they are being bullied, whether it is in school or out, or if they see it happening anywhere.

Pupils and staff also looked at how to be a good friend and what makes for a kinder society. With the theme this year being “All Different, All Equal” the school community was encouraged to add their photograph and something special about themselves onto a hand display so that their individualities could be celebrated.