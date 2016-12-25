Anti-bullying workshop held at Felpham Community College

Year Eight students at Felpham Community College enjoyed a workshop with an important message, looking at the world of bullying.

The workshop was led by the ‘Duck Duck Goose Verbatim Theatre Tour 2016’, funded through the national Anti-Bullying Alliance.

As part of anti-bullying week, the Alliance are asking young people to ‘Power Up Against Bullying’. Part of this is encouraging young people to recognise that everyone has their own power to decide how to behave.

Yasmin Tetra, drama teacher at the school, said: “The workshop made students think about all the different ways bullying can take place, particularly cyber bullying. People often find it easy to make hurtful and unpleasant comments on social media, it doesn’t seem as real as doing it face to face. This afternoon hopefully set out clear boundaries for students on what constitutes bullying and what students should do if they are hurt or upset.”

Year Eight students Eadie Swanton and Daniella Cropanase said: “We watched a performance which was really good as it acted out lots of difference scenarios and really made us all think about what bullying is. We then took part in a workshop which was fun. Actions, names and comments which we thought was just friends being mean to each other, is actually bullying. We are not being silly by getting upset about things that happen. We should tell someone and get help if it upsets us. The workshop also made us think about how we treat our friends and classmates. Comments which we make as a joke might not come across that way. We all use Facebook and Instagram and comments on these can be bullying, it doesn’t just have to be when you see people face to face.”

