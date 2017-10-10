Appeal to host ‘night to remember’ for Aimee

Friends and family are rallying around to give an eight year old with cancer a night to remember.

Saturday will see an extra-special prom held at Bishop Tufnell Junior’s for Aimee Marshall, who was diagnosed in February with the aggressive tumours anaplastic ependymoma.

Aimee Marshall, from Felpham. Pic: Contributed

As part of the bid to make these next few months count, two mums whose children have grown up with Aimee have arranged the prom and, while everything is sorted, a particular appeal has been launched.

“We are especially trying to get Little Mix to come. We know they are on tour and in Leeds that evening but they are superstars so they can make anything happen,” said Sophie Jackson.

“Even a message from them would make her life, I know it would – she was unable to go to the last tour as she was having treatment.”

Sophie said the support for Aimee and her family, including more than £10,000 in donations, is overwhelming.

“It is staggering how the community has come together,” she said. “I just want to make sure this is an absolutely magical night and it’s going to be a night for her to remember forever.”

Email sophiejackson195@yahoo.com to help or see www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eric-marshall