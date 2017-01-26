Applicants wanted for The Apprentice

Think you could be the next Richard Branson or Bill Gates? The Apprentice is now looking for entrepreneurs to win Sir Alan Sugar’s next big investment.

Now approaching its 13th series, the BBC One reality show is seeking contestants from across the country to battle it out in the business world to win a huge £250,000 investment from Sir Alan Sugar.

Successful applicants will be called to an interview via email on a date from 6th February to the 26th February 2017 in one of two choices of location, followed by a second interview in London.

Lord Sugar has already invested over £1,250,000 in business start ups and last year’s winner, Alana Spencer, went on to secure £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar in her luxury cake business, Ridiculously Rich by Alana.

To apply for The Apprentice visit http://www.fremantlemedia.com/the-apprentice-applications-open/. The deadline for applications is Monday 30 January 2017.