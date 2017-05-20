Architect is named guest speaker in global conference

Chichester based jbA Architecture’s head of 3D visualisation, Nat Ellis, has once again been invited to speak at this year’s 3D Sketchup Basecamp Conference in Poland.

Nat will be speaking to peers from across the world, giving his advice on achieving realistic architectural renderings using SU Podium, a popular photo-realistic plug-in for SketchUp that is used by architects and designers.

Nat has previously spoken at global SketchUp conferences in both the USA and Japan, having been personally invited by Dave Wayne, owner of SU Podium.

Nat said: “It is such an honour to be asked to share my knowledge on such a global scale. At jbA we are constantly looking for new ways to make the design process as accessible as possible for our clients. As 3D technology has become more advanced, we have been able to use it with great effect to connect clients with their project. Our expert use of 3D processes during design has given us a strong reputation with both clients and many contemporaries across the world. I am privileged to have been given this opportunity to share our expertise.”

Having worked within the industry for over 17 years and at jbA for more than a decade, Nat has perfected his skills in photo-realistic 3D renderings which the office uses throughout all its projects.

The SketchUp 3D Basecamp conference will be taking place on May 25 and 26 in Zakopane, Poland.

To find out more about jbA visit www.jbarch.co.uk.

