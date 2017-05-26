Armed police at Bognor incident

Police have confirmed armed officers are currently attending an incident in Aldwick, Bognor, but that there is ‘no risk to the public’.

A spokesman said it was ‘just a precaution’ and ‘not linked to terrorism’.

They added a call, reporting a distubance in The Drive, came in at 11.55am and that ‘officers are on scene and currently trying to speak to the parties involved’.

They said: “To facilitate this, The Drive has been cordoned off. The incident is not terrorist related. There is NO confirmed sighting of a firearm.”

Sources have reported an ambulance has been seen at the scene.

This story will be updated as we hear more.

