Arun investigates Beach on the Beach complaints

Complaints regarding the Beach on the Beach are being investigated, a spokesman for Arun District Council has confirmed.

It comes after recent weeks have seen parents report clothing and skin has been stained by the sand at the seafront attraction, which opened in 2015 and was extended last year.

When asked for a reply regarding the issues, the spokesman said: “The type of sand used is as closely matched to the local naturally occurring beach sand as possible, to help offer a realistic experience and enable children to make sand castles and other structures with the sand.

“With the recent reports of staining to skin and clothing being investigated, we will look to top up both play pits with some more of the play sand which was incorporated in the extension.

“There may be a need to remove some of the older sand if it is found to be contaminated, to bring the facility back to the standard we expect to provide residents and visitors.”

