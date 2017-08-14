Arundel housing campaign shouting AHA!

Residents worried about a lack of affordable housing in Arundel have banded together, and ‘AHA!’ is their cry.

Adrian Burrows lives with his wife and two children in Fitzalan Road, where Renaissance Retirement seeks to build its retirement block.

Adrian, who works for a different property developer, said: “It is going tower over other buildings.

“They are going to overlook all our houses into our gardens and through our windows.”

He and John Munro, who lives nearby, have set up the Affordable Housing in Arundel (AHA!) campaign for cheaper accommodation to be built on the site.

Adrian, 37, added: “Young families have to leave Arundel because they can’t afford to stay.”

So far AHA has more than 350 signatures, with an online petition as well as hard copies at the Arundel Museum and town stores.