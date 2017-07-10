Asda makes U-turn over Selsey Lifeboat collection

A collection for Selsey Lifeboat Week will take place outside Asda in the town after the supermarket giant ‘listened to its customers and community’.

There has been great anger in Selsey that volunteers’ request to hold collections at the new supermarket were initially turned down.

Asda last week told the Observer it had put the organisers of Selsey Lifeboat Week in touch with one of it community champions about collecting at its Havant store, but in a second statement Martin Compton, Selsey general store manager said: “We want to support as many of the local good causes that operate within our communities as possible.

“This is why we have a network of more than 380 community champions who work out of our larger stores to co-ordinate our community giving.

“However, we understand there are exceptions, so we’ve listened to our customers and the community and are pleased to confirm that the local RNLI will be joining us in store on Saturday, August 5 from 10am.”

Selsey Lifeboat Week this year runs from July 30 to August 6 with a host of fundraising activities set to take place in the town.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.