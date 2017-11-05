Award nomination for golf and leisure manager

A manager from Goodwood has been nominated for a prestigious award.

The general manager for Golf and Leisure at Goodwood, Stuart Gillett, has been nominated for the Manager of the Year Award at the Golf Club Managers’ Association (GCMA) National Conference, set to take place on November 13. November.

Stuart said; “I am thrilled to have been shortlisted for the GCMA Manager of the year Award. To be recognised by the golf industry for the success at Golf At Goodwood is fantastic. It is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and sense of fun that my team puts in day after day to ensure that our members and guests have a great time here at Goodwood. Without question, the success of Golf At Goodwood is down to the great team I have working for me.

“It has been our vision to create an innovative and invigorating club that delivers what our members want. My team deliver this with great style and most importantly with a smile on their faces. The feedback from our members constantly highlights the ‘can do’ attitude the team have and I hope in some way my open and relaxed management style has helped us achieve this.

“The GCMA must be commended for recognising what we have achieved here at Goodwood and, as a Club that certainly isn’t traditional, to be recognised for this award shows how forward thinking the organisation is.”

Having been named on the shortlist, Stuart will now have to host the judges at Goodwood, before going into a final, ‘Dragons Den-style’ interview. He added;