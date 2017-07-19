BBC reveals how much its top TV talent earns

The BBC has today (Wednesday, July 19) revealed how much its top presenters and actors earn.
Chris Evans is the channel’s highest paid star, on a salary of £2,200,000 - £2,249,999.
Other top earners are Jeremy Vine (£700,000 - £749,999) and Graham Norton (£850,000 - £899,999).
The list shows BBC talent who earn more than £150,000.
TV NON SCRIPTED (FACTUAL AND ENTERTAINMENT)
£150,000 - £199,999
Darcey Bussell - Contributor
Mel Giedroyc - Presenter
Craig Horwood - Contributor
Paul Martin - Presenter
Simon Schama - Presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
Gary Barlow - Contributor
Len Goodman - Contributor
Danii Minogue - Contributor
Bruno Tonioli - Contributor
Alan Yentob - Presenter
£300,000 - £349,999
Nick Knowles - Presenter
£350,000 - £399,999
Tess Daly - Presenter
£400,000 - £449,999
Alex Jones Presenter
NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS
£150,000 - £199,999
Kamal Ahmed - Correspondent
Jeremy Bowen - Correspondent
Ben Brown - Presenter
Mark Easton - Correspondent
Gavin Esler - Presenter
James Naughtie - Correspondent
John Pienaar - Correspondent
Sophie Raworth - Presenter
John Simpson - Correspondent
Kirsty Wark - Presenter
Justin Webb - Presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
Victoria Derbyshire - Presenter
Mishal Husain - Presenter
Martha Kearney - Presenter
Laura Kuenssberg - Correspondent
Andrew Neil - Presenter
Jonathan Sopel - Correspondent
£250,000 - £299,999
George Alagiah - Presenter
Nicholas Robinson - Presenter
£300,000 - £349,999
Eddie Mair - Presenter
TV SCRIPTED (DRAMA AND COMEDY)
£150,000 - £199,999
Laurie Brett - Actor
Letitia Dean - Actor
Tameka Empson - Actor
Guy Henry - Actor
Linda Henry - Actor
Scott Maslen - Actor
Diane Parish - Actor
Hugh Quarshie - Actor
Jemma Redgrave - Actor
Tim Roth - Actor
Catherine Shipton - Actor
Gillian Taylforth - Actor
Lacey Turner - Actor
£200,000 - £249,999
Peter Capaldi - Actor
Danny Dyer - Actor
Emilia Fox - Actor
David Jason - Actor
Rosie Marcel - Actor
Adam Woodyatt - Actor
£250,000 - £299,999
Amanda Mealing - Actor
£350,000 - £399,999
Derek Thompson - Actor
SPORT
£150,000 - £199,999
Jonathan Agnew - Presenter and commentator
Clare Balding - Presenter
Jonathan Davies - Presenter
John McEnroe - Presenter and commentator
£200,000 - £249,999
John Inverdale - Presenter
Gabby Logan - Presenter
£250,000 -£299,999
Jason Mohammad - Presenter
£300,000 - £349,999
Sue Barker - Presenter
£400,000 - £449,999
Alan Shearer - Presenter
£1,750,000 - £1,799,999
Gary Lineker - Presenter
MULTI GENRE
£150,000 - £199,999
Naga Munchetty - Presenter and Contributor
£200,000 - £249,999
Mark Chapman - Presenter
Jools Holland - Presenter
Dan Walker - Presenter
£250,000 - £299,999
Zoe Ball - Presenter
Brian Cox - Presenter
Evan Davis - Presenter
£350,000 - £399,999
Fiona Bruce - Presenter
£400,000 - £449,000
Andrew Marr - Presenter
Stephen Nolan - Presenter
£450,000 - £499,999
Matt Baker - Presenter
Claudia Winkleman - Presenter
£550,000 - £599,999
Huw Edwards
£600,000 - £649,000
John Humphrys - Presenter
£700,000 - £749,999
Jeremy Vine - Presenter
£850,000 - £899,999
Graham Norton - Presenter
£2,200,000 - £2,249,999
Chris Evans - Presenter
RADIO
£150,000 - £199,999
Adrian Chiles - Presenter
Greg James - Presenter
Shaun Keaveny - Presenter
Moira Stuart - Presenter
Jo Whiley - Presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
Mark Radcliffe - Presenter
£250,000 - £299,999
Ken Bruce - Presenter
Scott Mills - Presenter
Trevor Nelson - Presenter
£300,000 - £349,999
Lauren Laverne - Presenter
£350,000 - £399,999
Vanessa Feltz - Presenter
Nicholas Grimshaw - Presenter
Simon Mayo - Presenter
£400,000 - £449,999
Nicky Campbell - Presenter
£500,000 - £549,999
Steve Wright - Presenter
Specialist Contractors and Writers
£150,000 - £199,999
Daryl Bramley - Programme Manager
Colin Brown - Identity Architect
Roy Clarke - Writer
Patrick Foody - Analytics Architect
Claire Hetherington - IT Programme Manager
James Hewines - Technical Project Manager
Daran Little - Writer
Ruth Moreland - Project Manager
Andy Pryor - Casting Manager
Terence Reeves - Service Architect
Noel Scotford - Programme Manager
Richard Smith - Integration Lead
Almost Done!
Registering with Chichester Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.