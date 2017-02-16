Bid submitted for 350 homes in Westergate

A planning application for 350 new homes in Westergate has been submitted.

In a statement released today, CALA Homes (South Home Counties) Ltd said: “The new homes will help to deliver the first phase of a wider strategic allocation of housing to the east of Westergate, in accordance with Arun District Council’s emerging Local Plan.”

If approved, the development would include a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom houses, and one and two bedroom apartments, ‘designed to complement existing homes in the surrounding area’ with 30 per cent of the properties (105 units) provided as ‘affordable housing for rental and shared equity tenures’.

The statement also details how the development ‘will make significant financial contributions towards health provision, education, open space and the new A29 relief road’. In addition to delivering ‘the first section of the west-east link road from Westergate to Barnham train station’.

It cites the company’s consultation with local residents and council officers ‘throughout the formulation of its proposals’ and that ‘‘where possible’ the community’s views had been incorporated into the final planning application.

Ian Humble, planning manager at CALA Homes, said: “We are excited at the prospect of being part of the new extension of Westergate.

“We have worked hard to ensure that the proposals are sensitively designed in order to deliver a well considered, high quality development that contributes positively to the local area, on a site allocated for housing in Arun District Council’s emerging Local Plan”.

To find out more visit www.cala.co.uk/westergate.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.