Billy’s customer service named ‘Outstanding’ at awards ceremony

The team at Chichester café Billy’s On The Beach is celebrating after being been voted the best venue for customer service in Sussex at a prestigious awards ceremony in Brighton.

The Bracklesham Bay dine saw off stiff competition from across both East and West Sussex to claim the Outstanding Customer Service title following a round of public voting and a ‘mystery diner’ visit.

Brett Dyson, manager of Billy’s On The Beach, said: “Being able to say we give the best customer service in Sussex means such a lot to our wonderful staff and I am very proud of their achievement. Great customer service is at the heart of everything we do here at Billy’s, and we could not be happier to have this acknowledgement of our hard work. Although we’re only a small venue, we have a huge number of incredibly loyal customers who really got behind us with their voting – we’re very grateful to all of them and to the judges for this award.

“We have achieved such a lot in just four years, and we’re very excited to see what the future brings.I think part of what makes Billy’s On The Beach so special is that it’s not just a summer destination: we do all kinds of events through the ‘off’ season, like our Thursday Locals Nights and themed dinner events that keep people coming all year round. We love it down here in the autumn and winter, when we can fire up the log burner and stay cosy inside watching the waves crash onto the shore below – it’s quite something.”

One such special event is taking place oover the weekend from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15, when Billy’s will team up with local fishmonger Something Fishy and Arundel’s Goldmark Brewery for three days of seafood specials and limited-edition beers. The Beer & Batter event is a first for Billy’s, and will be an opportunity for diners to try some different dishes, like cod cheeks with lemon and herb butter and mussel popcorn with ali oli, as well as enjoying beers paired with favourite dishes from the regular menu.

The Outstanding Customer Service gong for Billy’s On the Beach at the A Celebration of Sussex Life Awards comes a year after its sister diner, Billy’s On The Road on the A29 at Billingshurst, won the same award. The two venues are hopeful that they will continue to impress the judges next year.

Situated right on the beach at a favourite destination for families and watersports near the Witterings, Billy’s On The Beach opened in December 2013 having been converted from a tiny ice cream kiosk.The owners are now seeking planning permission to extend the building further in order to accommodate more of the diners who come from near and far for Billy’s imaginative dishes.

For more information on Billy’s On The Beach, visit the website at www.billysonthebeach.co.uk and follow them on Twitter (@BillysonthBeach), Facebook (/BillysontheBeach) and Instagram (@BillysontheBeach).