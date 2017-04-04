Police have confirmed a body was found on Middleton beach near Bognor this morning.

Officers were called at 8.30am to the shoreline where the man, believed to be in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said his death not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

More to follow.

UPDATE: Dog walker describes scene after body found on Bognor beach

