Bognor car booters find a new home

This Sunday is set to see the return of Bognor’s car boot sale.

After the shock closure of the Hothamton car boot sale at Queensway, following the decision by Brays Associates not to renew its licence at the end of March, sellers involved have taken it upon themselves to keep the tradition running.

The new car boot sale will be held at Bognor Regis Football Club, Nyewood Lane, from 8am to 2pm with the charge for cars at £6.

Organiser Ian Warnett stated: “It will be run by the carbooters for the carbooters. The club contacted us on the last day of the old market and we’ve been having meetings ever since. Now we are going ahead.”

Mr Warnett added the upheaval has caused ‘a lot of headaches’ but he believed this would be ‘a happy ending’.

He also wished to express his congratulations to the football club following its promotion.

