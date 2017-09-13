Bognor flats ‘severely damaged’ by fire

West Sussex Fire and Rescue attended Phoniex Court, Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, last night following reports of smoke coming from the second floor.

A spokesman confirmed crews attended at 6.54pm and an evacuation was carried out while the fire was tackled.

They added that most families were later able to return to their homes but that a second floor flat and the flat below it were ‘severely damaged’. The cause is ‘unknown’ at the moment, the spokesman confirmed.

The stop message was sent at 8.23pm and no injuries were recorded.

Sussex Police has been contacted for information and this story will be updated accordingly.

