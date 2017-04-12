Bognor man arrested on suspicion of murder

A 23-year-old man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

A spokesman said the arrest relates to investigations following the stabbing of a man, named by officers as Rene Richardson, 24, on Monday in Bournewood Road, Plumstead.

Formal identification will take place in ‘due course’, they added, after a post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday.

The arrest was made on Tuesday afternoon and the man remains in custody.

The spokesman added: “Detectives are still trying to trace a second man, described as a black man, wearing a white t-shirt, who was seen to leave the scene of the attack in a BMW sports car.”

Detective Inspector Will Reynolds said: “Whilst an arrest has been made, I would urge anyone with information or witnesses to this incident to speak to us as soon as possible.”

He added he was ‘particularly keen’ for the man seen leaving the scene in the BMW to make contact as they believed he may hold ‘vital information’.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 721 4005.