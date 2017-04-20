Bognor pub to host The Voice UK auditions

A Bognor Regis pub will play host to auditions for The Voice UK next month.

The ITV show will be scouting for talent at The William Hardwicke on the High Street from 7pm on May 11.

Musical soloists and duos can enter The Voice UK, however the rules stipulate particpants must 16 years old on or before October 1, 2017, in order to enter.

Those who are successful could be following in the footsteps of Sussex’s Clara Hurtado who gained praise from the famous coaches before falling just before the quarter final hurdles this year.

Clara’s rendition of ‘Alarm’ by Anne-Marie failed to get enough public votes to secure her a spot in the top two of Will I.Am’s team.

However the Haywards Heath music student has tweeted her thanks to fans and promised the public hasn’t seen the last of her.

To book a spot at The William Hardwicke auditions, make contact via email to william.hardwicke@gmail.com.

What do you think of the auditions coming to town?

Let us know via email on news@bognor.co.uk.