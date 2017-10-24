Bognor’s illuminations gala set to honour Erik Jack

Organisers of the August Bank Holiday Illuminations Gala have announced the event will honour one of its stalwarts in 2018.

Erik Jack, who supported many of the town’s events with his commentary and music for several decades and who passed away last month, is to be honoured with a trophy awarded in his name.

The Gala, which started in 1978 to raise funds for the town’s town centre and seafront illuminations, has been run for the last fifteen years by the volunteers at Bognor Regis Seafront Lights.

Chairman Jason Passingham said: “Eric was passionate about all the town’s events and had been MC for the gala for the whole of the 15 years that we have run it, if not longer.

“He particularly liked the gala as it was the one night of the year when the seafront really came to life and showed Bognor at its best. He loved the magic which was clearly evident on children’s faces when they saw all the lights and heard the loud noises and music which accompanied the entries.

“Having discussed the idea with Eric’s family, we have decided to give the award to the most innovative entry in terms of lighting and technology. Eric used to love to see how people had made or adapted things.”

Jason also revealed, following the success of our most recent gala which is said to have drawn the group’s biggest ever crowd, enquiries have already been submitted by would-be entrants for next year.

He said: “With Hallowe’en and Christmas coming up, now is a great time to stock up on all things lighty-up to

decorate your gala entry for 2018.”

Search Bognor Regis Seafront Lights on Facebook for more information.