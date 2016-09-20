Boxing legend Frank Bruno proves a hit

A special night with one of Britain’s best-loved boxers proved a total knock-out.

An evening with Frank Bruno was held in the Inglenook Hotel in Pagham on Friday and raised more than £3,000 for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust and the ABC Ockley Boxing Club in Bognor Regis combined.

Frank and Jerrard Partridge entertaining the crowd

The evening was co-hosted by LuvCarpets, and organiser Jack Keywood said: “From the moment Bruno arrived to the second he left the night was just brilliant.

“It was held at the Inglenook Hotel where they put on a lovely three-course meal in the function room for 100 guests. “It started off with Frank entering the room with everyone cheering and obviously chanting Bruno, Bruno, Bruno.

“We all sat down to a great welcome speech from Jerrard Partridge. The brilliant Maximilian magician walked round the tables impressing everyone with his tricks.

“Jerrard and Frank then sat down and started chatting about Bruno’s brilliant career, from the highs to the lows which had the whole audience laughing. He was a true gentlemen and great with the public. It was a pleasure to have him in our town.

The 100 guests raised more than �3,000

A raffle with donations from local businesses helped to raise £1,700 for both the Snowdrop Trust and the boxing club.

