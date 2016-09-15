Braving the shave to raise thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support

A Selsey woman has braved the shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Carolyn Blendell has raised more than £2,000 so far by shaving her hair at Boots in Chichester.

Carolyn Blendell with her husband, Keith

Carolyn said: “I live in Selsey with my husband Keith. I have been a hairdresser all my working life and always loved my profession, but had to stop after my operation for lung cancer. I was lucky to survive lung cancer. Two thirds of my right lung were removed, and through recovering from my operation and chemotherapy, Macmillan Cancer Support was always there for me and my family. I have recently lost a very dear friend of mine, Roger Adams, to cancer, which encourage me to do this. I can’t run or walk far enough to raise money for Macmillan, but I can shave my head. I am lucky, having chosen to lose my hair, many, many people do not have that choice. From my Brave the Shave page online and cash from my sponsorship form we have so far raised £2,649.33 which includes money from Boots. Lancôme at Boots donated a lovely raffle prize, which helped raise £167.33, including money kindly donated by Boots generous customers. I would like to thank Debbie and Hannah for organizing the event at Boots for me, Mark for shaving my head, and Silvia on the Lancôme counter.”

Find out more at bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/carolyn-blendell.

