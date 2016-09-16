BREAKING: A27 clear again after cars collide with lorry

The A27 Chichester Bypass is now clear after being blocked following a collision.

Two cars collided with an articulated lorry, blocking traffic eastbound between Stockbridge Roundabout and Whyke Roundabout.

As of 5.27pm all three vehicles have been cleared off the carriageway and the road is open again, according to Sussex Police.

One person is reported to have received a minor injury.

