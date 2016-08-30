BREAKING: Missing diver’s body found after search by Selsey RNLI

The body of a diver who went missing on Saturday has been recovered from the water at Bognor, police have said today.

Selsey RNLI was called to help in a five-hour search for the missing man after he reportedly failed to resurface while diving about three miles from the lifeboat station.

Police have confirmed that a body found in the water yesterday afternoon is believed to be that of the same person.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s officer is dealing with the incident, police said.

The body was brought ashore by a lifeboat from Littlehampton RNLI, police added.

