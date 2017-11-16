BREAKING NEWS: Four-car collision near university

Traffic is building following a four-car collision near the University of Chichester, according to reports.
The collision happened on the B2259 Felpham Way near the junction with Felpham Road.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
Traffic is building following a four-car collision near the University of Chichester, according to reports.
The collision happened on the B2259 Felpham Way near the junction with Felpham Road.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
Almost Done!
Registering with Chichester Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.