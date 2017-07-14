BREAKING NEWS: Government approves controversial 400-home Fontwell plans

Controversial plans for 400 homes at Fontwell have been granted after a November public inquiry.

Eastergate Parish Council fought the plans for Fontwell Meadows at the three-day inquiry, arguing the development conflicted with policies in its neighbourhood plan.

It hoped to be joined in objection by neighbouring Walberton Parish Council but Walberton struck an agreement with developers, which saw its objection dropped in return for changes to the plans, including the gifting of open space to the parish.

A decision letter on behalf of Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid said Arun District Council’s inability to deliver a sufficient number of homes over the next three years meant parish concerns were overriden.

More to follow.