BREAKING NEWS: Lidl’s roof collapses after heavy rain

Lidl’s Bognor Regis branch has been forced to close this morning after its roof collapsed.

Shoppers hoping to stock up on food for the bank holiday are being turned away from the Rowan Way store.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “Due to the heavy rain the roof collapsed overnight.

“We are currently working to resolve this issue and hopefully we will be able to open this store this afternoon.

“Customer safety is of the upmost importance, so please bear with us whilst our teams work hard to resolve this incident.”