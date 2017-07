All lines between Barnham and Havant have been reportedly blocked this morning after a person was hit by a train.

Southern Rail tweeted at 10.56am: “Due to a person being hit by a train between Barnham and #Havant all lines are blocked.”

It had previousoly tweeted lines were blocked because of trespassers on the line.

At around 12.45pm, Southern Rail said all lines have now reopened.