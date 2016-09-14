BREAKING: Road closed after individual trapped following accident

An individual has been extracted after being trapped following a road collision.

Police were called earlier this evening to reports of an individual trapped following a collision involving three cars.

The incident occured in St Paul’s Road in Chichester and the road has since been closed.

The person has since been extracted but their condition is not yet known.

Traffic is queueing northbound at the Churchside junction. There is also congestion in Cathedral Way to the A286 Avenue De Chartres junction.

