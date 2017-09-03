Brent Lodge welcomes visitors at open day

Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Trust opened its doors for another spectacular open day.

On Saturday and Sunday, families visited the the Sidlesham wildlife hospital to have fun and help a worthy cause.

The open day featured several stalls, including furniture, plants, gifts, and local craft stalls, as well as a barn of bargins, including books and bric-a-brac.

There were also several tombola stalls, a prize raffle, and a cash raffle, as well as drinks, ice creams, cakes and sandwiches for visitors to enjoy.

Asha Park, supporter communications manager for Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Trust, said: “We had a fantastic weekend with plenty of sunshine and plenty of smiling visitors. The support was overwhelming from everyone that came along to help raise funds for the hospital which helps to treat the wildlife in our care, we are so grateful. It is so lovely to see lots of people that not only are passionate about the welfare of the wildlife around us, but they also care about the future of our work. The staff and volunteers worked very hard over the weekend and in the weeks leading up to it to ensure that the weekend went smoothly, we are so grateful for their efforts too.

“With the generous support from visitors we had an extremely successful weekend which helped to raise more than £6,000, with patient numbers increasing every year this will make a huge difference to many of that are currently in our care. We also received lots of tinned food donations amongst other generous gifts for our patients too, again this is a great contribution to aid their recovery. The CCTV and Education room proved to be a hit once again with visitors, and the activity happening around the outside enclosures with the geese, gulls and whistling budgies created a great atmosphere.”

