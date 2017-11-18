Brilliant Breach reflects on dream England bow

Jessica Breach is the pride of Chichester - and in fact the pride of England - after scoring SIX tries on her debut for the national senior women's rugby union side

She says she enjoyed every second of her international debut in which she led the way as England hammered Canada 79-5 in their Old Mutual Wealth Series opener. The 20-year-old Harlequins wing got three tries in each half at Allianz Par.

“It was really good fun,” she told englandrugby.com. “As a first cap it was amazing to get six tries but the game was so physical and we had to work hard to get the win that we did. I was nervous but when you catch the ball and see space in front of you, you might as well take it on."

Breach will be a familiar face to Chichester folk. She combines rugby with studying for a degree in sport and exercise science at the University of Chichester. She was a talented hurdler in her youth where she represented Chichester Runners and England Schools but decided to focus on her rugby career.

After starting at Chichester Rugby Club, where her stunning debut was shown live in the clubhouse, she moved to Aylesford Bulls, who became Harlequins Ladies this season. Breach has played for England at under-18 and under-20 level.

Asked how her England debut compared to Harlequins game, Breach told englandrugby.com “It was a lot different. At Quins we get some supporters and it’s nice but the crowd here were unbelievable. The roar when you catch the ball was insane and I had my parents and my brother in the stand which was even better."

Asked how the experienced players have helped the new faces settle in, she added: “It’s really good, we all fit in like a family, they welcome us, they joke around with us so it’s really good. They give us tips because of the experience they have so it's really comfortable."