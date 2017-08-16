Bubble Rush fun for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Have your say

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is calling for participants to take part in a Bubble Rush to help raise funds.

A 4k fun run, the Bubble Rush consists of four bubble stations located along the route. Each station has a foam cannon which shoots out coloured foam. The event is open to families, keen runners or those who just want to have fun.

The run is set to take place on September 2, at Chichester High School, at 11am. Entry is £25 for adults and £7.50 for children.

For more information, and to sign up, visit stwh.co.uk/bubblerush.

