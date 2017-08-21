Bubbly celebration for club’s 50th anniversary

Chichester Bridge Club celebrated its 50th anniversary with a bubbly afternoon tea and bridge.

More than 60 members, including one founder member, gathered at the club’s premises, in the grounds of Bishop Luffa School, for the celebration party last Saturday.

The club was founded in 1967 and was initially located in Little London. Following various changes of venue, from Stirling Road, via Northgate and College Lane, members raised enough money to fund the present clubhouse and have been playing there since 1993.

The building, which is on the school premises, was given to the Bishop Luffa in return for a licence to use the building as a clubroom outside school hours.

The club has nearly 200 members and runs four regular duplicate bridge sessions per week.

The levels of expertise vary according to the session but all members are welcome at any session they choose.

In addition, the club offers a No Fear Duplicate session for new players twice a month, as well as supervised play in term time.

The club also offers a comprehensive teaching programme, plus other events, and visitors are always given a warm welcome.

Recent research has shown there are significant health benefits from learning to play bridge. It stimulates the brain and helps keep memory active and the brain alert, not to mention the social side of the game.

It has now also been recognised that minibridge is suitable for classroom use, allowing children the opportunity to improve their logical and lateral thinking skills while enjoying the game.

Chichester Bridge Club is hoping to follow the national trend and offer a taster session at Bishop Luffa School later this year.

Visit www.chichesterbridgeclub.org.uk for more information about the club.