Builders’ bake off fun for charity

Vintage entertainer and singer Dawn Gracie was welcomed to Covers Timber and Builders Merchants’ Chichester depot for a charity ‘Builders’ Bake Off’.

Dawn judged the competition, which saw staff at the depot showcasing their baking skills to compete for the title of Best Builders’ Bake Off 2017.

Best known as an award-winning performer and professional producer, local resident Dawn announced the winner as Trish Aylmore for her incredible chocolate sponge cake, which was topped with a double cream, white chocolate and cream cheese icing and decorated with edible butterflies.

Following the competition, the delicious array of homemade cakes were sold in aid of Covers Help for Hospices week.

The ‘Builders’ Bake Off’ is one of several fundraising activities that took place as part of Covers’ Help for Hospices week, to support hospice charities across the South East. Proceeds from the competition will contribute to the final fundraising target of over £30,000, which will be split between the 11 hospices.

Rupert Green, chairman at Covers, said: “We had dozens of entries for this year’s Builders’ Bake Off so it was certainly a tough competition! Congratulations to all our winning bakers and thank you to everyone who supported us and helped to raise vital funds for these exceptional charities.”

The ‘Grand Raffle’ prize draw, which includes top prizes of a £500 Covers Home Improvements voucher, will take place on Friday, October 13.