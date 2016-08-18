Advice from apprentices on how to secure one in 2016

For young people around the UK, now is one of the most important times in their lives for deciding what they want their future to look like.

While many will take the university path, the rising popularity and continued government emphasis on apprenticeships, means they are an alternative option being preferred by a large number of school leavers.

But is the apprenticeship pathway suitable for everyone; and if you or your children are considering one, what can you do to stand out from other candidates as you look to secure an apprentice position?

Watch the video for some first-hand advice from those in the know – young people who chose the apprenticeship route.

Daniella Tubb-Whittington, an early talent recruitment specialist from GSK who sees its apprentice scheme as a vital tool in recruiting amazing young talent, also gives shares some pointers on what employers are looking for when it comes to the ideal apprentice candidate.