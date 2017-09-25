Arun Leisure Centre £1.3m refurbishment completed

The huge refurbishment of the Arun Leisure Centre has officially been completed.

The £1.3m investment project has seen the main reception foyer remodelled with increased seating and a café serving Costa coffee and a range of grab-and-go products.

(From L to R) L to R  Dave Flack, from LST construction company, Cllr Clayden, Freedoms mascot Gym Trainer, Ivan Horsfall-Turner, MD of Freedom Leisure and Graham Clarkson, from the Clarkson Alliance

The first-floor fitness gym has benefited from new larger changing facilities and energy conservation work has seen the installation of new innovative air handling and water treatment solutions, with energy-efficient lighting throughout the centre in Felpham.

Freedom Leisure, which operates the centre on behalf of Arun District Council, carried out the work and is marking its completion by launching a half price coffee deal for all customers aged 75 or older to complement the free swimming for this age group introduced last year.

Councillor Mike Clayden, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “The refurbishment work is fantastic and has provided the community with a modern, fit-for-purpose leisure centre.

“The half-price coffee deal is a great way to help combat social isolation and the café is a perfect venue to meet up with friends and have a drink and a chat.”

Freedom Leisure took over the contract five months ago from Inspire Leisure.

Andrew Smith, Freedom Leisure area manager, said: “We are delighted that this wonderful project at Arun Leisure Centre is now complete and that we can step back and let the local community enjoy the improved centre in all its glory.

“Having come on board as operators on behalf of Arun District Council in April 2016, it was an honour to work in partnership with them to commence this £1.3m investment project which was completed in less than a year.

“We hope that these newly-improved facilities will do even more to enable an active local community, as well as being more sustainable for the environment.”

