Arundel store supports community

Arundel Co-op has been supporting Arundel Lido and Chestnut Tree House in the last year.

Co op membership allows customers to gain a five per cent reward on branded products they purchase. This is matched with a one per cent reward, which is donated to charities chosen by members.

The Arundel Co-op has been supporting Arundel Lido and Chestnut Tree House for 2016/17. The lido was presented with its £1,961 reward last Wednesday and Chestnut Tree House received its £2,200 reward on Friday.

Teresa Flexer, community pioneer at the store, said there were big celebrations throughout the group as it achieved more than £9million in charitable funds to give to 4,000 local charities.

“Well done Co-op and huge well done to every one of our members who selected their chosen charity, to which they donated their one per cent.”