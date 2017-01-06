Baker learns how to have her cake and eat it

Cake baker Hollie Sherred loved her job but found the side effects a little disheartening.

Having built up her cake business over three years, the Chichester mum realised the ‘spares’ and her stay-at-home lifestyle were not doing her any favours.

“I got fed up feeling so down about my body and how big I had got, I knew I had to cut the cakes,” she said.

“I’d tried to diet before but it didn’t work. There wasn’t the support and I had to count absolutely everything.”

But five years after giving birth to her son, Hollie knew she had to do something about the excess weight gain.

She tried Slimming World and discovered she could have her cake and eat it, if the recipe was right.

“My husband and I both love our food and like to share the cooking in the kitchen. We just had to learn how to make simple changes,” she said.

“When I heard you could literally fill your plate at Slimming World, I didn’t quite believe it but the decrease on the scales the next week proved otherwise. I was over the moon.”

Walking in to her first group, Hollie felt nervous but the consultant made her feel at home. Now she wants to pass on that kind of support to others.

“It was Tammi and my current consultant Claire’s care and understanding that encouraged me to become a Slimming World consultant myself,” she explained.

“I am excited that I will be able to help others who need as much support as I did. Who would have thought a cake baker would turn into a Slimming World consultant?”

Hollie’s new Slimming World group launched on Monday at the Wrenford Centre in Terminus Road, Chichester, at 7.30pm.

