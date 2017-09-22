Business rates retention pilot considered by Chichester District Council

The district council is considering making a request to pilot retaining 100 per cent of its business rates.

Currently, Chichester District Council (CDC) keeps 40 per cent, with the county council retaining ten per cent.

“In practice, however, a system of tariffs means that we actually retain much less, and most significantly we only retain 20 per cent of any growth in business rates due to a 50 per cent levy being applied to our 40 per cent district share,” John Ward, CDC’s head of finance and governance services said in a report ahead of a October 3 cabinet meeting.

Members will consider requesting to take part in the pilot for 2018-19 by the October 27 deadline.

The government wants to eventually fully localise business rates, but although 100 per cent could be retained, pilot authorities will take on extra responsibilities.

Some city centre businesses have said their business rates rose by up to 20 per cent this year after a major hike.

