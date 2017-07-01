Campaign celebrates local flavours

Tucking into cake is a treat in itself but for one East Wittering man, it had an added bonus.

Fred Ellis won the Southern Co-op’s spot the #LocalFlavours camper van competition.

He posted a picture on social media of himself eating cakes from Bosham-based Farmhouse Cookery when the van visited the Southbourne store.

The tour across ten southern counties is celebrating ten years of supporting local food and drink producers. Southern Co-op is giving away unique foodie experiences to people who post the best pictures on Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag LocalFlavours.

Jason Burt, co-owner of Farmhouse Cookery, said: “We started working with Southern Co-op around seven years ago. The reason I love working with them is their support for local produce.”

The cake maker handed out free food tasters when the camper van visited the store in Main Road, Southbourne, on June 20, ten days into the tour.

Mark Smith, chief executive at Southern Co-op, said: “Sourcing British food matters to the Southern Co-op, not just because it contributes to the UK economy and employment but because it’s important to their customers.

“In these uncertain times, it offers reassurance and builds trust in food security and sustainability. Getting behind British food and drink producers is more important than ever which is why Southern Co-op is celebrating ten years of support for local producers this month.

“As a co-operative, we’ve always supported British farmers and sell only 100 per cent British fresh meat in our stores. We believe that giving our local producers opportunities in our local market is vital to the future of British food supply.

“We seek out the most delicious and innovative products produced to the highest standards, by people who are passionate about what they do. Through our Local Flavours campaign, we want to encourage people to try and buy local produce.”

The campaign tour ends in Devon on Thursday.