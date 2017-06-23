Care homes celebrate

Care homes in the area have opened their doors to the public and at one, there was a double celebration.

Staff at Dovecote View residential care home welcomed in visitors for Care Home Open Day last Friday and decided to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society as it was also the charity’s national Cupcake Day.

The winner of Pinewood Nursing Home's quiz with her prize

Manager Talisa Challis said: “This year’s national Care Home Open Day theme was friendship and what better way to celebrate friendship then by eating cake, with a coffee morning for all residents and their visitors?”

Residents, staff and visitors took part in a best cupcake in show competition. Talisa tasted all the entries and decided which was the most delicious.

There was also a guess how many sweets in the jar game and a total of £110.47 was raised for Alzheimer’s Society.

Pinewood nursing home in Chidham had music with Sarah Povey, a cake sale in aid of Gundog Rescue and PAT Dogs, and a quiz on the theme of ‘dogs are a man’s best friend’.

Pip Holliday, clerical officer, said: “The winner of our was a fitting one as she owned a number of beautiful border collies and loves dogs.

“We had a successful event with a number of visitors, mostly friends and family. We have good links with our local community, local pub, church and school.”

Pinewood is pleased to support Care Homes Open Day but welcomes visitors all year round, too.