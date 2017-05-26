Chichester Argos move blunder causing confusion

Residents have spotted a ‘careless’ geographical mistake which appears on the now closed Argos store informing the public it has moved to Westhampnett Road, Hampshire.

Argos, in Southgate, has today closed its doors and opened inside Sainsbury’s, in Westhampnett Road, Chichester.

However the posters plaster on the old Argos shop state it has moved to ‘Westhampnett Road, Chichester, Hampshire’ which has caused confusion.

Jean Mclaren from Hampshire spotted the mistake and said: “I can’t believe they are able to make a mistake like that.

“It’s just careless that, surely someone would have thought to check.”

Another lady said: “Someone should have checked, in my day we always were told to check anything and everything! It’s just basic.”